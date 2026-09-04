Something is Cooking? Aseefa joins Bilawal, Bakhtawar in London amid Marriage Buzz

LONDON – Zardari family flocked to London, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arriving from Paris amid speculation surrounding his marriage.

PPP chief Bilawal reached London on Friday evening after brief stay in Paris. Sources said the PPP chairman had previously spent around a week in Austria before travelling to the French capital.

His arrival comes as his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has also reached London with her husband, Mahmood Choudhry, and their children. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is also expected to join the family in the coming days.

According to sources, the family is likely to remain in London for approximately a week. The high-profile family gathering comes days after Bilawal was forced to publicly address a wave of social media speculation over an alleged engagement and marriage to an Austrian royal.

Bilawal categorically rejected the claims, saying social media had gone as far as getting him “engaged” and “married” despite there being no such development.

PPP chairman also said he did not know any person referred to online as “Princess Gloria.” His clarification came after viral reports claimed he was preparing to marry into an Austrian royal family in Vienna.

The online rumours alleged that President Zardari travelled to Austria with family members to discuss the proposed marriage and settle a wedding date. Some claims even suggested the wedding could take place towards the end of this year, while the alleged bride was linked to Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein.

Bilawal dismissed the speculation and said that any genuine decision about his personal life would be announced by his family. He urged masses to ignore what he described as social media drama and focus on more serious national issues.

PPP chairman also used his statement to launch a sharp attack over the deaths of 14 children at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

Bilawal questioned how a minister discussing the possibility of dividing Pakistan into 30 parts could make such statements while, in his words, being unable to handle a single hospital.

He further criticised comments by a Lahore-based minister regarding the creation of new provinces, arguing that such a major constitutional and political question could not be settled through roadside discussions or business forums.

He highlighted historical significance of the Sindh Assembly, noting that it was the first provincial legislature to support the creation of Pakistan.

With Bilawal, Bakhtawar and their families now in London and Aseefa expected to arrive, the Bhutto-Zardari family’s movements are likely to attract continued attention, particularly after the intense speculation surrounding Bilawal’s alleged marriage was publicly rejected by the PPP chairman himself.