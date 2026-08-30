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Bilawal Bhutto to Marry into Royal Family of Liechtenstein? Here’s what we know

By News Desk
9:42 am | Aug 30, 2026
Is Bilawal Bhutto Getting Married Whats Really Behind Asif Zardaris Austria Visit

The wedding buzz around Bilawal Bhutto suddenly took a new turn with reports linking his marriage to a European country and Asif Zardari’s reported visit adding fuel to the speculation.

Journalist Alina Shigri and some other journos claim that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to tie the knot, saying his father, sitting President Asif Zardari, is in the Austrian capital Vienna to fix the marriage.

Rumours making the rounds on some websites and social media platforms claim that Bilawal’s marriage has been arranged with a woman from a European country.

However, the claims have now collapsed as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab categorically rejected reports of Bilawal Bhutto’s engagement or marriage, describing them as false and unfounded.

Mahenoor Soomro denies rumours of marriage with Bilawal Bhutto

The latest clarification comes as marriage rumours surrounding the PPP chairman once again dominate online discussions, despite there being no official announcement from Bilawal Bhutto or the PPP confirming any such development.

37-year-old Bilawal Bhutto previously faced persistent questions about his marriage. In 2023, during an informal interaction with journalists, he appeared irritated when asked when he planned to get married. Responding sharply, Bilawal said: “Am I supposed to get married, or are you? What is your concern? Do you have a girl in mind, which is why you are asking about my marriage?”

When is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari getting married?

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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