Bilawal Bhutto to Marry into Royal Family of Liechtenstein? Here’s what we know

The wedding buzz around Bilawal Bhutto suddenly took a new turn with reports linking his marriage to a European country and Asif Zardari’s reported visit adding fuel to the speculation.

Journalist Alina Shigri and some other journos claim that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to tie the knot, saying his father, sitting President Asif Zardari, is in the Austrian capital Vienna to fix the marriage.

بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی شادی کی خبریں ایک بار پھر زیرِ بحث ہیں اطلاعات کے مطابق ان کی ہونے والی اہلیہ کا تعلق یورپ کے بااثر شاہی خاندان House of Liechtenstein سے ہے۔لیختن شٹائن سوئٹزرلینڈ اور آسٹریا کے درمیان واقع یورپ کی ایک چھوٹی ریاست ہے جہاں یہ شاہی خاندان تاریخی طور پر حکمران… pic.twitter.com/i2J0bx5vWc — Kiran Khan (@HelloKiranKhan) August 29, 2026

Rumours making the rounds on some websites and social media platforms claim that Bilawal’s marriage has been arranged with a woman from a European country.

However, the claims have now collapsed as Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab categorically rejected reports of Bilawal Bhutto’s engagement or marriage, describing them as false and unfounded.

The latest clarification comes as marriage rumours surrounding the PPP chairman once again dominate online discussions, despite there being no official announcement from Bilawal Bhutto or the PPP confirming any such development.

37-year-old Bilawal Bhutto previously faced persistent questions about his marriage. In 2023, during an informal interaction with journalists, he appeared irritated when asked when he planned to get married. Responding sharply, Bilawal said: “Am I supposed to get married, or are you? What is your concern? Do you have a girl in mind, which is why you are asking about my marriage?”