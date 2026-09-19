4thrives Walee Make Pakistan Proud With Another Pmgo South Asia Triumph

Pakistan’s esports champions 4Thrives Walee successfully defended their PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) South Asia Finals title, securing another shot at global glory.

The team clinched PMGO 2026 Season 2 South Asia title after four days of intense competition, becoming back-to-back regional champions.

The victory also secured 4Thrives Walee a place at the PMGO 2026 Season 2 global event, where the Pakistani squad will face leading PUBG MOBILE teams from around the world.

4Thrives Walee defend South Asia crown

The Kathmandu finals featured elite teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and the wider South Asian region.

4Thrives Walee entered the competition under considerable pressure as the reigning South Asian and global champions.

However, the squad once again delivered a composed performance, relying on teamwork, discipline and consistency to retain its regional crown.

The latest victory comes just months after the team won the PMGO 2026 Season 1 South Asia Finals in Lahore.

The players then carried their campaign to Jakarta, where they captured the PMGO Season 1 global championship — one of the biggest international achievements in Pakistan’s esports history.

Pakistan’s championship-winning PUBG MOBILE roster

The current 4Thrives Walee lineup includes:

Shayan Asad “IQ”

Falak Sher “FALAK”

Hasnain Rehman “T24”

Muhammad Huzaifa “HUZAIFA”

Sameer Khan “NOCKi”

The roster is supported by the team’s management and performance staff.

Their latest title defence further underlines the consistency of a squad that has rapidly established itself among the leading PUBG MOBILE teams in the region.

Walee acquired 4Thrives in July

The latest championship also marks another milestone following Walee’s acquisition of 4Thrives in July 2026 after the team’s global championship campaign.

The deal brought the players under the 4Thrives Walee identity and represented a major investment in Pakistan’s growing competitive gaming industry.

Walee said its ambitions extend beyond supporting a team in individual tournaments.

The company is looking to develop professional structures, commercial opportunities and career pathways for Pakistani esports players while connecting gaming talent with brands, creators and audiences.

Chaudhry Waqas Ramzan, Director of Walee and 4Thrives Walee, said the players deserved the credit for successfully handling the pressure of defending their championship.

He said defending a title can be harder than winning it for the first time because every opponent enters the competition determined to defeat the reigning champions.

4Thrives Walee eyes another global title

With the South Asia championship secured, 4Thrives Walee will now turn its attention to the PMGO 2026 Season 2 global stage.

The Pakistani squad will attempt to build on its Season 1 global championship and once again compete against the world’s leading PUBG MOBILE teams.

The Kathmandu triumph gives Pakistan another major moment on the international esports stage and further raises the profile of the country’s rapidly developing gaming industry.

For 4Thrives Walee, the journey has moved quickly — from winning the South Asia title in Lahore to becoming global champions in Jakarta and now successfully defending their regional crown in Kathmandu.