‘Fix Terrorism or We Will’: DG ISPR’s Message to Afghan Taliban leaves Little Room for any doubt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan again issued stark warning to Taliban regime in Afghanistan, saying it will take measures to defend itself if the they fail to stop militant groups from using Afghan territory to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan Army spokesperson and DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with Arab News, said Islamabad’s demand from Kabul was “firm and principled”: Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

ISPR chief said Pakistan had no other fundamental demand from Afghanistan and suggested that resolving the issue could remove the core source of tension between the two neighbours. He delivered a blunt warning if the issue remains unresolved, saying Pakistan would “fix it in the way it should be.”

Armed forces spokesperson said Pakistan reserved right to exercise self-defence if the Taliban administration failed to honour its commitments under the Doha Agreement, particularly those relating to preventing terrorist activity from Afghan territory. He made it clear that Pakistan’s dispute was not with Afghanistan or its people. Rather, he directed criticism at what he described as a “non-inclusive and non-representative” Taliban regime, alleging that militant organisations continue to receive support and shelter on Afghan soil.

One of the strongest claims in the interview concerned the nationality of suicide attackers. Lieutenant General Chaudhry said nearly 80 percent of suicide bombers are Afghan nationals, adding that Afghans were present in terrorist formations attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

DG ISPR also addressed militancy in Balochistan, arguing that armed groups operating there do not enjoy public support. He said the militants were attempting to impose their ideology through force and violence rather than through popular backing.

According to him, keeping Balochistan economically and socially deprived serves the militants’ interests. He argued that greater development would give local people greater opportunities and help break what he described as a cycle of deprivation and vulnerability.

New Delhi also came under direct criticism during DG ISPR interview. He accused India of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan and alleged that social-media campaigns designed to influence public opinion are being orchestrated from outside the country.

On the question of dialogue with militant organisations, Lieutenant General Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s stated policy of refusing negotiations with terrorists. He said the state would not negotiate with such groups and would instead confront them through security and military action.

Lt Gen Sharif said Pakistan’s leadership remains in constant contact with Saudi Arabia. He termed Islamabad’s commitment to Saudi security as unconditional, rooted in what he called a historic, emotional and enduring relationship between the two countries.

Pakistan, he said, is prepared to go to any extent necessary to protect the security of the Haramain Sharifain. He added that Islamabad remains committed to its obligations under the Mecca Defence Agreement and the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia.