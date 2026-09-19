Maulana Tariq Jamil gets Honorary Ph.D Degree from American University

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s most followed religious scholars, Maulana Tariq Jamil received another major honour, with a Florida-based university conferring an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his services to religious preaching, social reform and welfare.

American International Theism University (AITU), Florida presented him honor in recognition of his services in the fields of religious preaching, guidance and welfare. The honorary degree was presented to Maulana Tariq Jameel at a special ceremony held in Lahore, with AITU Vice Chancellor Dr Ehab Al-Shami presenting the award.

Tariq Jamil’s religious, preaching and welfare-related services were acknowledged on the occasion, which was attended by people from different walks of life.

Pakistani scholar expressed gratitude to Allah SWT and called this award recognition of collective efforts to spread the message of Islam, promote social reform and advance the cause of goodness and humanitarian service. “Alhamdulillah, I am grateful to Allah Almighty for being awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the American International Theism University, Florida,” he said in a message shared on X.

He added that the honour represented an acknowledgement of the joint efforts being made to spread the message of Islam, reform society and promote goodness.

He also thanked his teachers, colleagues, supporters, well-wishers and those who had prayed for him, while praying for the ability to continue serving the faith with sincerity and working for the betterment of humanity.