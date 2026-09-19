Gold Price in Pakistan slips to Rs460,236 Per Tola in Pakistan; full rates list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan edged lower on the last day of week as the price of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs460,236 on September 18. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined, dropping Rs85 to Rs394,578.

Gold/Silver New Price Change Gold – 1 Tola Rs460,236 ↓ Rs100 Gold – 10 Grams Rs394,578 ↓ Rs85 International Gold $4,377 ↓ $1 Silver – 1 Tola Rs7,100 ↓ Rs69

The latest decline followed a strong upward move in the previous session. On Friday, the domestic gold rate increased by Rs6,900 per tola, reaching Rs460,336.

The 10-gram price had also risen by Rs5,914 on Friday, climbing to Rs394,663. The sharp daily increase came after gold prices had fallen by Rs3,800 per tola on Thursday.

International gold price

The movement in Pakistan’s bullion market broadly followed the international trend. The international gold rate was reported at $4,377 per ounce on Saturday, down $1 from the previous level.

Silver prices

Silver also recorded a decline in Pakistan on Saturday. Its price dropped by Rs69 per tola, taking the domestic rate to Rs7,100. The fall came after silver had gained Rs300 per tola on Friday, when its price reached Rs7,169.

Lahore gold market rates

Gold item Reported rate Piece Rs450,300 / Rs449,800 Pathoor Rs445,000 / Rs443,000 Tezabi – Selling Rs6,750 1KG Bar – Selling Rs6,850

Recent price movements show that Pakistan’s gold market has remained volatile, with domestic rates responding to changes in international bullion prices. Earlier this week, gold gained Rs7,900 per tola on September 16, taking the local rate to Rs457,236, while the international price rose by $79 to $4,347 per ounce.