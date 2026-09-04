Pakistan fires back at India over ‘Baseless Propaganda’ on Narowal Temple demolition

ISLAMABAD – A historic temple in Narowal suddenly become the centre of a fresh Pakistan-India row as New Delhi falsely alleges the site was demolished, while in reality, the damage was done due to torrential rains.

Foreign Office said the temple in Siraj village near Narowal was damaged by torrential rain, not demolished, and has dismissed India’s allegations as politically motivated propaganda.

Foreign Office spox Sajjad Haider Khan said the structure was affected by heavy rainfall on July 21, while local authorities subsequently inspected the site and initiated steps for its restoration. The government’s position was also backed by Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who said he personally visited the site and found that only a portion of the old temple structure had collapsed following intense rainfall.

The controversy centres on the condition of the historic temple and what caused the damage. While reports and minority-rights groups have alleged that the temple was deliberately dismantled, Pakistani authorities maintain that the structure suffered weather-related damage.

Punjab government has said the temple’s own land was never leased, although adjoining land had been leased to a seminary. The government has also assured that the damaged portion will be restored.

Rejecting India’s criticism, the Foreign Office accused New Delhi of distorting facts for political purposes. Sajjad Haider Khan said attempts to portray the incident differently could not divert attention from what Pakistan described as India’s record on minority rights.

He further accused India of using the Hindutva ideology against minorities and called for accountability over alleged mistreatment of Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities.

The official explanation has not ended the dispute. Minority-rights representatives and some local residents have challenged the government’s account, alleging that the structure was deliberately dismantled and that building material was removed from the site. Those allegations remain disputed by Pakistani authorities.

For now, Islamabad’s position is clear: the Narowal temple was damaged by torrential rainfall and not deliberately demolished, while restoration efforts have been initiated.