Petrol Price in Pakistan nears Rs350 after another Hike This Week

Another blow to Pakistanis as OGRA jacked up petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices, putting fresh pressure on motorists, transporters and household budgets.

For September 4, Petrol has been increased by Rs2.84 per litre, taking its price from Rs346.16 to Rs349.00, while HSD has become Rs2.28 per litre more expensive, rising from Rs372.03 to Rs374.31.

The revised rates will take effect from Friday, September 4, following the latest notification issued by the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy after OGRA’s price review.

The latest increase comes just a day after another upward adjustment. On September 3, petrol was raised by Rs2.29 per litre, while diesel went up by Rs1.11, pushing their prices to Rs346.16 and Rs372.03 respectively.

The revisions are linked to fluctuations in international oil markets and other costs incorporated into Pakistan’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

Global crude prices have recently come under renewed pressure as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raise concerns over possible disruptions to oil supplies. Brent crude was trading around $97.29 per barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate stood near $93.04.

Pakistan remains particularly exposed to international oil movements because a significant portion of its petroleum requirements is met through imports.

Since July 17, petroleum prices have been subject to daily reviews rather than the previous weekly adjustment system. The change was introduced amid heightened volatility in international oil markets following renewed US-Iran tensions.