PM announces Rs10m reward, Medal of Service for nurse who saved newborn during PIMS fire

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Medal of Service and a cash reward of Rs10 million for a nurse who risked her life to save a newborn during a fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to reports, the prime minister met nurse Razia Noreen at the Prime Minister’s House and praised her bravery during the incident.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present at the meeting.

Commending her courage, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the brave Pakistani woman would be remembered in the nation’s history. He announced that Razia Noreen would be awarded the Medal of Service on March 23, along with a cash prize of Rs10 million.

Recounting the incident, Noreen told the prime minister that she wanted to save the other newborns as well but was unable to do so.

“I returned after saving one baby when a blast occurred and darkness spread,” she said.

The nurse also praised her fellow nurses, saying they had also worked tirelessly during the incident and deserved recognition for their efforts.