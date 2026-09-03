Government, Jamaat-e-Islami form teams for talks over petrol levy protests

LAHORE – A government delegation led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal met Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in Lahore on Thursday to end the party’s sit-ins against the petroleum levy, after which both sides formed teams to hold negotiations.

The government delegation met Jamaat-e-Islami leaders at Mansoorah in Lahore. The government’s negotiating team includes Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq. Jamaat-e-Islami’s negotiating team will be led by its deputy emir Liaquat Baloch.

Addressing a press conference afterwards, Ahsan Iqbal said everyone wanted relief for the people and that the government had formed a team for this purpose.

“We have asked Jamaat-e-Islami to present any proposals that could reduce the burden of petrol prices on the public. We are ready for negotiations,” he said.

Iqbal said the government did not want the country to face a situation that could benefit its enemies. “The current situation demands that we all work together to maintain internal peace,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had informed the government that Jamaat-e-Islami had proposals that could provide relief to the people. “The government will implement the party’s workable proposals,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Jamaat-e-Islami had been holding sit-ins at 30 locations across the country for the past 19 days.

“We have no desire to hold sit-ins. We are doing this because of the problems faced by the people,” he said, adding that poverty had increased by 33% in the country over the past six years.

He said a motorcyclist was being forced to pay taxes equivalent to 35% of the price of a litre of petrol.

“People are being forced to pay for electricity that is not even generated,” he said, adding that instead of suspending the petroleum levy, the government had increased it.

Hafiz Naeem claimed that Rs8 trillion had been collected since the petroleum levy was introduced.

“This year, the government has collected more through the levy than its target,” he said, adding that inflation had made life extremely difficult for the people.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami had formed a committee under Liaquat Baloch to hold negotiations with the government.

“Our demands include a reduction in petrol prices and the petroleum levy, cuts in IPP-related costs and a reduction in the price of bread,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He insisted that the petroleum levy should be abolished and petrol prices reduced. “Even those who are not subject to income tax are effectively paying a 35% tax on petrol,” he said.

According to Hafiz Naeem, the petroleum levy was originally intended to improve refineries, but the levy continued to be collected even during wartime conditions.

He said complete strikes had been observed in several cities on Wednesday. “The sit-ins will continue and so will the talks,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised capacity payments being charged for regasification plants and said a government report showed that more than 40% of the population was living below the poverty line.