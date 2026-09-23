Lhc Summons Punjab Ig After Police Officer Fails To Read Fir In Contempt Case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Abdul Karim in his personal capacity on Thursday during the hearing of a contempt petition against Chuhng police officials and others.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by citizen Mian Muhammad Jameel. During the proceedings, SP Abdullah appeared before the court.

Justice Aalia Neelum asked the police officer to read the FIR submitted in the case, observing that its contents could not be properly understood.

When the court directed SP Abdullah to read the FIR aloud, he was unable to do so. The chief justice expressed strong displeasure over the situation.

Justice Aalia Neelum criticised the condition of FIRs in Punjab, observing that police reports were often difficult to read. She also remarked that the writing on the FIR appeared so unclear that it looked as though it had been covered with flies.

According to the petition, a sessions court had ordered registration of a case against the petitioner in 2021. The petitioner subsequently challenged the order before the Lahore High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that an LHC single bench had suspended the order for registration of the case. However, despite the court’s directions, an allegedly illegal case was registered against the petitioner.

The court has now summoned Punjab IG Rao Abdul Karim in person to appear before it tomorrow.