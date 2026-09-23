Lt Gen (retd) Nauman Mahmood appointed first Secretary General of Makkah Joint Defence Agreement

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has announced the appointment of retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), as the first Secretary General under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA).

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood will head the General Secretariat of the alliance, which is being established in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

🔊PR No.2️⃣5️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Press Release 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kzzhEa61oo — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 23, 2026

The appointment marks Pakistan’s role in the establishment and functioning of the MJDA’s institutional framework, with the Secretary General responsible for leading its General Secretariat.

The General Secretariat will be based in Riyadh and will serve as the administrative and coordinating body of the alliance.

The government said the appointment was made pursuant to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.