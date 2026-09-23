Army, Rangers to be deployed in Punjab ahead of PTI Protests

ISLAMABAD – Security preparations intensified ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march on September 27, with the Punjab government seeking the deployment of army and Rangers personnel across key districts.

Punjab Home Department has approached the federal government for Rangers deployment in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali, sources said on Wednesday. Authorities have also requested the army to be deployed in Rawalpindi, with the proposed deployment of both forces sought until October 5.

The move comes as the provincial government steps up preparations to maintain law and order during the period surrounding the planned PTI march. The security situation and proposed arrangements were also discussed by the Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have made a major manpower request of their own, seeking 18,000 additional personnel from Punjab and Sindh for security duties ahead of the march. The request includes 16,000 personnel from Punjab Police and 2,000 from Sindh Police.

The capital police have also sought senior command-level reinforcements, requesting three deputy inspectors general (DIGs), seven senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and 18 superintendents of police (SPs) from the two provinces.

With September 27 approaching, authorities in Punjab and Islamabad are expanding security preparations and seeking additional forces to manage the expected law-and-order challenges linked to the PTI march.