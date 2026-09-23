DG Khan Board 12th Class Gazette 2026 Download

Students waiting for the BISE DG Khan 12th Class Result 2026 can download HSSC Part-II annual examination results here. Alongside the individual result, the DG Khan Board 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 will provide a consolidated record of candidates who appeared in the Class 12 examinations.

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The gazette can help students verify examination details, locate multiple candidates and keep a consolidated record of the announced results.

DG Khan Board 12th Result 2026 at a Glance

Students can keep the following information in mind before checking their result:

Result Detail Information Board Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education DG Khan Class 12th / HSSC Part-II Examination First Annual Examination 2026 Result Date September 23, 2026 Result Time 10:00 AM Gazette BISE DG Khan HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

Students should use the official BISE DG Khan channels for result-related information.

What Is the DG Khan Board Result Gazette?

The BISE DG Khan Result Gazette 2026 is a consolidated record of candidates who appeared in the HSSC Part-II examination.

Once released, the PDF may appear under titles such as:

BISE DG Khan HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

DG Khan Board 12th Class Result Gazette 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette

The exact title of the downloadable file may vary when it is published by the board.

What Details Can Be Found in the Gazette?

The gazette brings individual candidate records together in one document.

Students may find information including:

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Marks

Overall Result Status

Pass/Fail Status, where applicable

Candidates should compare several details when locating their record to avoid confusing it with another student’s entry.

Districts Covered by BISE DG Khan

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education DG Khan serves students from four districts:

Dera Ghazi Khan

Muzaffargarh

Layyah

Rajanpur

The HSSC Part-II result covers eligible regular and private candidates registered under the board.

How to Search the DG Khan Gazette

The result gazette is generally available in PDF format. Students can use the document’s search facility to find their record instead of manually going through every page.

Find Your Result by Roll Number

Roll number is usually the simplest way to locate a candidate.

Computer users can follow these steps:

Open the official BISE DG Khan result gazette PDF. Press Ctrl + F. Enter your complete roll number. Press Enter. Check the matching result entry. Verify the candidate’s name and father’s name.

Mobile users can use the search or magnifying-glass icon in their PDF reader.

Search by Name

Students may also search for their name if the PDF supports text-based searching.

Since several students may have identical or similar names, a name search should not be used alone. Confirm the result by matching the roll number and father’s name.

Online Result vs Gazette

The individual online result and the gazette provide result information in different formats.

The online result portal is primarily designed for students who want to check their own marks and overall status.

The gazette, meanwhile, combines numerous candidate records into one document.

It can be useful for:

Checking multiple candidates

Verifying examination records

Academic documentation

Institutional record-keeping

Cross-checking result details

BISE DG Khan Result Through SMS

Students who experience difficulty accessing the online result portal can also use the SMS facility.

To check the DG Khan Board Class 12 result, send the candidate’s roll number to 800295.

The result will be returned through SMS when the board’s messaging service is operational.

Punjab Board SMS Codes

Students appearing under other Punjab boards can use the following SMS codes:

Punjab Board SMS Code DG Khan 800295 Lahore 800291 Sahiwal 800292 Multan 800293 Faisalabad 800240 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Bahawalpur 800298 Sargodha 800290

Why the Gazette Is Useful

The individual online result is convenient for checking one candidate’s performance, while the gazette provides a broader consolidated record.

Students may need result information later for college or university admissions, academic verification, institutional documentation and other educational requirements.

The gazette can also make it easier to check several candidates without opening separate individual result pages.

What Students Should Do on Result Day

Candidates should keep their roll number ready before the result is announced.

After the result becomes available, students should:

Use official BISE DG Khan channels.

Save a copy of their individual result.

Carefully check marks and personal details.

Look for the official gazette after its upload.

Search the PDF using the roll number.

Verify the father’s name before confirming a result entry.

Avoid unofficial result websites and suspicious links.

If heavy traffic slows the official portal, wait and try again later.

The BISE DG Khan 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 will provide a consolidated record of HSSC Part-II results and can be used alongside individual result records for verification and academic purposes.