Bise Rawalpindi Class 12 Gazette Download 2026

Students searching for the BISE Rawalpindi 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 can download HSSC Part-II full results examination records in one place.

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Rawalpindi Board Class 12 Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on September 23 at 10:00 AM. Once the individual results are released, students can also look for the official result gazette containing records of candidates who appeared under the board.

The gazette can be particularly useful for students, parents, teachers and educational institutions that need to check multiple results rather than accessing candidates individually.

BISE Rawalpindi Result Gazette

The result gazette is a consolidated record of the HSSC Part-II examination results.

Instead of displaying one student’s result at a time, the document contains entries for a large number of candidates. Users can search the PDF to locate a particular student using details such as the roll number or name.

Depending on the format issued by the board, a candidate’s record may contain:

Student name

Roll number

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Overall result

Pass or fail status, where applicable

The gazette should be treated as a consolidated result record. Students requiring official certificates or result cards should follow the separate procedure of BISE Rawalpindi.

When Will the Rawalpindi Gazette Be Available?

The BISE Rawalpindi Class 12 Result 2026 is scheduled for release on September 23 at 10:00 AM.

The individual result and the complete gazette may not necessarily be uploaded at the same time.

Students could therefore see their personal result online before the consolidated PDF becomes available. If the gazette is not visible immediately after the result announcement, users should check the official board website again later.

Heavy traffic on result day may also temporarily affect the website or download speed.

Where to Find the Official Gazette

Students should use the official BISE Rawalpindi website when looking for the HSSC Part-II Result Gazette.

The PDF may be placed under sections such as:

HSSC Results

Intermediate Results

Result Gazette

Downloads

Examination Results

The document could appear with a title similar to:

BISE Rawalpindi HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

or

12th Class Result Gazette 2026

The exact file name and location may differ when the board uploads the document.

How to Download the Rawalpindi Board Gazette

Once the PDF is available, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website.

2. Open the Intermediate or HSSC result section.

3. Look for the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 gazette.

4. Open the PDF document.

5. Use the download option available in the browser or PDF viewer.

6. Save the file on your phone or computer.

If the board publishes multiple files, students should select the gazette relevant to their examination and roll-number range.

How to Search for a Student in the Gazette

The Rawalpindi Board gazette can contain a large number of candidate records. Searching electronically is therefore much quicker than going through the pages manually.

Search by Roll Number

The roll number is generally the most direct way to locate a candidate.

On a computer:

Press Ctrl + F → Enter the roll number → Press Enter

The PDF reader will display the matching entry if the document contains searchable text.

On a smartphone, open the PDF and tap the search or magnifying-glass icon, then enter the roll number.

Search by Name

The candidate’s name can also be searched where the PDF supports text-based searches.

However, similar names may appear multiple times. Students should verify the entry against the roll number and father’s name before accepting it as their own result.

What Should You Check in the Gazette?

After finding the relevant record, students should carefully compare the information provided.

Information Why It Matters Student name Confirms the candidate Roll number Identifies the examination record Father’s name Provides additional verification Subject marks Shows performance in individual subjects Total marks Shows aggregate marks Result status Indicates the overall outcome

Students should review all available details rather than relying only on the candidate’s name.

BISE Rawalpindi Board’s Areas of Jurisdiction

BISE Rawalpindi conducts examinations for students from several districts of Punjab.

Its jurisdiction includes:

Rawalpindi

Attock

Chakwal

Jhelum

Students from these areas appearing under BISE Rawalpindi can use the board’s official channels to access their HSSC Part-II examination results.

Gazette vs Online Result

The online result system and the gazette provide access to examination information but are designed for different uses.

The online result portal is generally more convenient when a student wants to check an individual result.

The gazette contains numerous candidates’ records in a single document. It can therefore be useful when schools, teachers, parents or other users need to check several students.

The PDF also allows users to search through the consolidated records without repeatedly entering details into an individual result portal.

BISE Rawalpindi Result Through SMS

Students who have difficulty accessing the online portal can use the SMS result facility.

The BISE Rawalpindi SMS code is 800296.

To check the result, send the candidate’s roll number to 800296 through a mobile phone.

The available result information will be sent back through SMS.

This can provide an alternative when the website is experiencing heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Punjab Board SMS Codes