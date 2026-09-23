Lahore Board Class 12 Result Gazette Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced Class 12 HSSC Part-II Result 2026 on September 23 at 10:00 AM, with students also awaiting the release of the board’s consolidated Result Gazette 2026.

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The BISE Lahore Class 12 Result Gazette is an important examination document as it brings together the results of a large number of candidates in a single record. Instead of checking students individually through the online portal, users can search the gazette for specific roll numbers and review candidate information.

The gazette is expected to cover candidates who appeared in the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 under BISE Lahore, including regular and private students.

BISE Lahore Result Gazette 2026: Where to Find It

Students should look for the official gazette on the BISE Lahore website after the Class 12 result is announced.

The board’s official website is:

https://www.biselahore.com/

The gazette may be placed under the Results, Downloads or HSSC-related sections of the website.

It could appear under titles including:

HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette

Result Gazette / Downloads

The exact name and location of the PDF will depend on how the board publishes the document.

What Does the BISE Lahore Gazette Contain?

Unlike the individual online result page, the gazette is a consolidated record containing information for numerous candidates who appeared under the Lahore board.

Depending on the format released by BISE Lahore, students and institutions may find details such as:

Candidate name

Roll number

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Overall result status

Pass or fail information, where applicable

The consolidated format makes the gazette particularly useful for schools, colleges, parents and others who need to check or compare multiple candidate records.

Which Areas Are Covered by BISE Lahore?

The BISE Lahore examination jurisdiction covers students from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

Therefore, candidates from these areas who appeared in the HSSC Part-II examination through BISE Lahore can expect their records to be included in the relevant result gazette.

Both regular and private candidates can be covered by the examination results.

How to Download the BISE Lahore Class 12 Gazette

Once the official PDF is uploaded, students can download it through the board’s website.

The process is:

Step 1: Visit the official BISE Lahore website.

Step 2: Open the Intermediate/HSSC results section.

Step 3: Look for the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette.

Step 4: Click the relevant gazette link to open the PDF.

Step 5: Use the download option in the PDF viewer or browser to save the document.

If BISE Lahore divides the gazette into multiple files, students should select the PDF containing their relevant roll number range.

Because thousands of students may try to access the document soon after publication, the website or PDF may take longer than usual to load.

How to Find a Student’s Record in the Gazette

Students do not need to manually browse every page of the gazette.

The quickest option is to search by roll number using the PDF’s search function.

Search by Roll Number

On a computer or laptop:

Open the gazette PDF. Press Ctrl + F. Enter the complete roll number. Press Enter. Review the matching result.

On mobile devices, students can use the search or magnifying-glass icon available in the PDF reader.

The complete roll number should be entered carefully to avoid confusion with another candidate’s record.

Search by Name

The gazette may also allow students to find their records by searching their names.

However, candidates with common names may appear multiple times. Students should therefore compare the father’s name, roll number and other available information before confirming a result.

BISE Lahore Result Gazette vs Online Result

The individual result portal and the gazette provide different ways of accessing examination information.

The online result portal is generally intended for students checking their own results. A candidate enters the required information and receives their individual result.

The gazette, meanwhile, contains results for a large number of candidates in one document.

This makes the gazette more useful when someone needs to:

Check multiple candidates

Search several roll numbers

Review results collectively

Verify candidate records

Students who only want to see their own result may find the online portal quicker, while the gazette is more suitable for multiple-result searches.

BISE Lahore Class 12 Result Through SMS

Students who face difficulty accessing the online portal can also check their result through SMS.

For BISE Lahore, the designated SMS code is 800291.

To use the service, students should:

Open the SMS application. Type their complete roll number. Send it to 800291. Wait for the result response.

The SMS service may be particularly useful when heavy traffic affects the board’s online result system.

Punjab Boards SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Faisalabad 800240 DG Khan 800295 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Lahore 800291 Bahawalpur 800298 Sargodha 800290 Sahiwal 800292 Multan 800293

Students should download the gazette only from the official BISE Lahore website or an officially designated result platform.

With result searches increasing sharply around announcement time, unofficial websites and social media pages may circulate copied or unverified PDFs. Students should avoid downloading unknown files or providing personal information to unfamiliar websites.

When searching the gazette, using the roll number is the safest way to identify an individual record. If a name is used instead, students should cross-check the father’s name and other details.

Students should also save their individual result or the relevant gazette information if they expect to need it for admission, verification or future reference.