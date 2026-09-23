BISE Faisalabad class 12th results 2026: Ways to check online, via SMS

FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Wednesday shared results for Higher Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II or class 12th first annual examinations 2026.

<br />

Students who appeared in the Class 12 exams can now view their results through the board’s official website: www.bisefsd.edu.pk

BISE Faisalabad Class 12th Results 2026 Online

The Faisalabad board students can check their class 12 results online by visiting the official website of the board.

After you visit the official portal, navigate to the results section where you will need to enter the roll number to get the results.

Results via SMS CODE

Send your roll number to 800240, and you will receive your marks via SMS within seconds.

BISE Faisalabad Class 12 Gazette 2026

The complete gazette will be available for download soon, stay updated for more.

BISE Faisalabad is among several educational boards across Punjab that announced the HSSC Part II results today. Other boards include Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha.