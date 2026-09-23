BISE Lahore class 12 results 2026 today: Quick ways to check online

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) declared the results for class 12h first annual examinations 2026 today on 23 September 2026.

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The results will be announced by the Lahore board at 10 am with students eagerly waiting to know the evaluation of their performance in the annual exams.

Students can check the results by using different sources provided by the board officially.

Check Results Online

Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of the BISE Lahore where they can use AI chatbot or result portal to get the result .

Results via SMS

Students of class 12 can get the result via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291. They just need to send their roll number to this code and in reply they will receive the result.

It’s not just Lahore boards across Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal are also releasing their Class 12 results today, making it a big day for thousands of students.

Class 12 Official Gazette 2026

The Lahore board will share the official Gazette of Class 9 results on its website soon after the declaration of the results. Students can check their results from the gazette in case they have forgotten their roll numbers.