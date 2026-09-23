BISE Sahiwal announces class 12th results 2026: Online, SMS, Gazette

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal is set to unveil much-awaited 12th Class Result 2026 on Wednesday as students.

BISE Sahiwal Check Result Online

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Class 12 students of the Sahiwal board can visit the official website to get their results online.

Sahiwal Board Class 12 Result 2026 SMS

In SMS, write your roll number and send it to 800292 to get the results.

Sahiwal 12th Class Gazette 2026

The complete result gazette 2026 of Sahiwal Board is available for download here. Stay updated.

Punjab Boards Results

All Punjab boards have published their 13th Class results today, including:

BISE Multan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sargodha

BISE DG Khan