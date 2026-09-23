BISE Sahiwal announces class 12th results 2026: Online, SMS, Gazette

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal is set to unveil much-awaited 12th Class Result 2026 on Wednesday as students.
BISE Sahiwal Check Result Online
Class 12 students of the Sahiwal board can visit the official website to get their results online.
Sahiwal Board Class 12 Result 2026 SMS
In SMS, write your roll number and send it to 800292 to get the results.
Sahiwal 12th Class Gazette 2026
The complete result gazette 2026 of Sahiwal Board is available for download here. Stay updated.
Punjab Boards Results
All Punjab boards have published their 13th Class results today, including:
BISE Multan
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE Faisalabad
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Sargodha
BISE DG Khan