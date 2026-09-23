BISE Gujranwala class 12th results 2026: Where to check online

GUJRANWALA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced results for Class 12th Annual Examinations 2026.

Students across the Gujranwala division who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part II exams are excited and anxious to know their marks.

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Check BISE Gujranwala Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Students can visit the official website of the Gujranwala board to check their results online.

BISE Gujranwala Results via SMS

Students can send their roll number to 800299 and receive their result via SMS within seconds.

Class 12 Gazette 2026 Gujranwala Board

The official gazette 2026 will be available for download once it is released by the board.

Students, schools, and educational institutions are advised to stay tuned to the board’s announcements for further updates.