Bise Faisalabad Class 12 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announce HSSC Part-II/Class 12 Result 2026 on September 23 at 10:00 AM. Alongside individual results, students will be looking for the BISE Faisalabad Class 12 Result Gazette 2026, which provides a consolidated record of candidates who appeared in the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination.

BISE Faisalabad Result Gazette 2026

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The gazette is particularly useful for checking multiple candidates from one document. Students, parents, teachers and educational institutions can use the PDF to locate examination records through roll numbers and other available details.

Students should use the board’s official platform when looking for the authentic PDF.

The gazette may be listed under titles such as:

HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026

12th Class Result Gazette 2026

Result Gazette / Downloads

The exact name and location of the PDF may vary when the board uploads the document.

What Is the BISE Faisalabad Gazette?

The result gazette is a consolidated examination document containing records for a large number of students who appeared under BISE Faisalabad.

Unlike an individual online result, which displays information for one candidate, the gazette places numerous candidates’ results in one document.

The available information may include:

Student name

Roll number

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status

Pass or fail information, where applicable

This makes the gazette useful when several results need to be checked or verified.

Which Students Are Covered?

The BISE Faisalabad result gazette covers candidates who appeared in the HSSC Part-II examination through the Faisalabad board.

The board’s examination jurisdiction includes Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Both regular and private candidates appearing under the board may be included in the consolidated result record.

BISE Faisalabad Class 12 Gazette 2026 Download

Students can download the gazette after it has been officially uploaded by the board.

The general process is:

Step 1: Visit the official BISE Faisalabad website.

Step 2: Go to the Intermediate/HSSC result section.

Step 3: Search for the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette.

Step 4: Open the available gazette PDF.

Step 5: Use the download button in the browser or PDF reader.

Step 6: Save the document to your phone or computer.

If the board publishes the gazette in multiple sections, students should select the PDF containing their relevant roll number range.

The document may take longer to load immediately after publication because of heavy traffic from students checking their results.

How to Find Your Result in the Gazette

Students do not need to read the entire document manually.

The PDF search facility can quickly locate an individual candidate’s record.

Search by Roll Number

The roll number is the most practical way to search for a specific student.

On a computer or laptop:

Open the gazette PDF. Press Ctrl + F. Enter the complete roll number. Press Enter. Check the matching record.

On a mobile phone, open the PDF and select the search or magnifying-glass icon, then enter the roll number.

Students should carefully enter the complete roll number to avoid finding an incorrect record.

Search by Name

The student’s name can also be searched in the PDF where the gazette permits text searching.

However, several candidates may have the same or similar names. Students should therefore verify the father’s name, roll number and other available details before confirming that the result belongs to them.

What to Check After Finding the Result

After locating the relevant record, students should carefully review the information shown in the gazette.

Key details can include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Individual subject marks

Total marks

Overall result status

Pass or fail status

Any discrepancy should be checked through the appropriate BISE Faisalabad channel.

Students who require an official individual result document or certificate should obtain it through the board’s designated service.

Gazette vs Online Result

The BISE Faisalabad online result portal and the gazette serve different purposes.

The online result system is primarily convenient for a student who wants to check one individual result by entering the required information.

The gazette contains the results of numerous candidates and is therefore more suitable for multiple-result searches.

It can be useful for:

Checking several students

Searching multiple roll numbers

Reviewing candidate records

Educational institutions checking results

Comparing examination records

For one student, the online portal may be faster, while the gazette provides a broader consolidated view.

BISE Faisalabad Result 2026 Through SMS

Students who cannot access the online result system can use the SMS facility.

The designated BISE Faisalabad SMS code is 800240.

To check the result:

1. Open the SMS application.

2. Type the complete roll number.

3. Send it to 800240.

4. Wait for the result message.

The SMS service can be useful if the online portal is temporarily slow or inaccessible because of heavy traffic following the result announcement.

Punjab Board SMS Codes

For reference, the SMS codes for the Punjab boards are:

Board SMS Code Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

When Will the Faisalabad Gazette Be Available?

The BISE Faisalabad Class 12/HSSC Part-II Result 2026 is scheduled for September 23 at 10:00 AM.

The individual result may become accessible through the online result system first, while the complete gazette could be uploaded separately.

Students should therefore check the official board website again if the PDF is not immediately visible after the main result announcement.

Important Advice for Students

Students should download the result gazette from the official BISE Faisalabad platform and avoid relying on unknown links circulating on social media or unofficial websites.

The large number of students checking results simultaneously can cause temporary delays or slow loading.

When searching the gazette, the roll number should be used as the primary search method. If a name is searched instead, students should verify the father’s name and other information before accepting the record as their own.

Students can also save their individual result or retain a copy of the gazette for future reference, particularly if the result is required for admission or other educational purposes.