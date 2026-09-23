Pakistani forces thwart terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan border in Kurram

KURRAM – Security forces have thwarted an attempted infiltration by Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist in the Kurram sector.

Te infiltration attempt was launched from Afghan positions in Nangarhar and Paktia provinces, where the militants were allegedly operating under the supervision of the Afghan Taliban. Pakistani forces successfully prevented the attempted crossing.

Following the failed infiltration, Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on Pakistani border posts in the Kurram sector. The firing reportedly involved heavy weapons, mortars and other arms.

Security forces responded with fire from both small and heavy weapons, as well as artillery, targeting several Afghan Taliban border positions and mortar sites, according to the sources.

The Pakistani response forced the opposing side to abandon several posts and withdraw from the area. They added that the exchange of fire resulted in Afghan artillery positions being silenced.

Pakistani forces have maintained control of the border areas, the sources said, while security personnel remain on high alert.

The sources added that the situation along the frontier is being closely monitored and that Pakistani forces are prepared to respond to any further provocation.