BISE Bahawalpur 12th class results 2026 today: check online

BAHAWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur announced Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part 2 or class 12 results for 2026.

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BISE Bahawalpur Class 12 Results 2026 Online

Candidates can now check their results through official website of the Bahawalpur board.

BISE Bahwalpur Result Code

For students who may not have internet access, BISE Bahawalpur has provided an SMS-based service. Simply send your roll number to 800293, and your result will be sent via text message.

BISE Bahawalpur Class 12 Gazette 2026

2026 Class 12 result gazette will be available shortly on the board’s official site. This document will include collective school-wise results for the Bahawalpur region and is especially useful for educational institutions.

Punjab Boards Announce Results Simultaneously

Alongside Multan, other educational boards across Punjab also released their 12th class results today. These include:

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sargodha

BISE DG Khan

BISE Sahiwal

As results go live, schools and families across the region are celebrating the achievements of students.