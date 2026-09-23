Bise Gujranwala Class 12 Gazette 2026 Download Pdf

Here is gazette for Students awaiting BISE Gujranwala Class 12 Result 2026. Alongside individual results, students will also be looking for the BISE Gujranwala HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026, which provides a consolidated record of candidates who appeared in the examination.

<br />

The gazette can be particularly useful for schools, colleges, teachers, parents and students who need to check multiple results from one document.

The official BISE Gujranwala Result Gazette 2026 is expected to be uploaded through the board’s official online platforms after the Class 12 result announcement.

Students should look under the board’s Results, HSSC, Intermediate or Downloads sections for the relevant gazette.

The document may appear under titles such as:

BISE Gujranwala HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

12th Class Result Gazette 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette

Result Gazette / Downloads

The exact file name or location may vary when the board publishes the document.

What Does the Gujranwala Result Gazette Contain?

Unlike the individual online result page, the gazette brings together the records of a large number of candidates in one document.

Depending on the board’s format, a candidate’s entry can contain:

Student name

Roll number

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Overall result

Pass or fail status, where applicable

This makes the gazette useful when users need to review several candidates instead of checking each result separately.

Areas Covered by BISE Gujranwala

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala serves students from several districts in Punjab.

Its jurisdiction includes:

Gujranwala

Gujrat

Mandi Bahauddin

Hafizabad

Narowal

Sialkot

Students from these areas appearing under BISE Gujranwala can use the board’s official result services and relevant HSSC gazette.

When Will the Gazette Be Available?

The BISE Gujranwala Class 12 Result 2026 is scheduled for announcement on September 23 at 10:00 AM.

The individual online result and the complete gazette do not necessarily have to appear at exactly the same time.

Students may therefore be able to check their personal result before the consolidated PDF is uploaded. Anyone waiting for the gazette should check the official board website again if the document is not immediately available.

Heavy traffic on result day may also temporarily affect access to the website.

How to Download the BISE Gujranwala Gazette

Once the PDF is published, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BISE Gujranwala website.

Step 2: Open the relevant HSSC or Intermediate results section.

Step 3: Look for the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette.

Step 4: Open the PDF file.

Step 5: Use the download option provided by the browser or PDF viewer.

Step 6: Save the gazette on your phone or computer for future reference.

If the board publishes more than one file, students should select the document corresponding to their examination or roll-number range.

How to Find a Student’s Result in the Gazette

Searching a large PDF manually can take considerable time. The quickest method is normally the built-in search facility.

Search by Roll Number

The roll number is generally the easiest way to locate an individual candidate.

On a computer, open the gazette and press:

Ctrl + F → Enter the roll number → Press Enter

The PDF reader will highlight matching entries if the document has searchable text.

On mobile devices, students can use the search icon available in their PDF application.

Search by Student Name

Users may also search for a candidate’s name if the gazette supports text-based searching.

However, identical or similar names can appear multiple times. Students should therefore verify the father’s name and roll number before considering the record to be their own.

Information to Check After Finding the Record

Once a candidate’s entry is located, students should examine the complete information rather than relying solely on the name.

Key details may include:

Name: Confirms the candidate’s identity.

Roll number: Links the entry to the examination record.

Father’s name: Provides another way to verify the candidate.

Subject marks: Shows marks obtained in individual subjects.

Total marks: Indicates the aggregate score.

Result status: Shows the candidate’s overall examination outcome.

The gazette can be used as a consolidated result record, while students requiring an official result card or certificate should follow the board’s separate documentation procedure.

Online Result vs Result Gazette

The two services serve slightly different purposes.

The online result portal is more convenient when a student wants to check a single candidate’s result quickly.

The result gazette, meanwhile, contains multiple candidates’ records in one document. It can therefore be useful for educational institutions, teachers, parents and anyone who needs to examine several results.

The gazette also allows users to search through the document without repeatedly submitting individual roll numbers.

BISE Gujranwala Result Through SMS

Students who face difficulty accessing the online result portal can also use the SMS service.

The BISE Gujranwala SMS result code is 800299.

Students can send their roll number to 800299 through their mobile phone to receive the available result information by SMS.

This option may prove useful if the board’s website is experiencing heavy traffic immediately after the result announcement.

Punjab Board SMS Result Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Lahore 800291 Faisalabad 800240 DG Khan 800295 Rawalpindi 800296 Bahawalpur 800298 Sargodha 800290 Sahiwal 800292 Multan 800293

Important Tips for Students

Students should rely on the official BISE Gujranwala platforms when downloading the result gazette or checking their individual results.

Result day can bring heavy traffic to examination-board websites, so temporary delays should not necessarily be interpreted as a problem with a student’s result.

When using the gazette, searching by roll number is preferable to relying only on a candidate’s name.

Students using name search should cross-check the father’s name and roll number to avoid selecting the wrong entry.

Keeping a copy of the result or gazette record may also be useful for future admission, verification and other academic requirements.