Bise Multan 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

The BISE Multan 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 will provide students with a consolidated record of HSSC Part-II examination results after the announcement of the Class 12 results.

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The Multan Board 12th Class Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on September 23 at 10:00 AM. Students will be able to check individual results through the board’s official result system, while the complete gazette may be uploaded separately.

For students, parents, teachers and educational institutions checking multiple candidates, the gazette offers a convenient way to search several examination records from a single PDF.

BISE Multan Result 2026: Key Information

Details Information Examination HSSC Part-II / 12th Class Board BISE Multan Result 12th Class Result 2026 Result date September 23, 2026 Result time 10:00 AM Gazette HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026 SMS code 800293 Board jurisdiction Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran

What Is the BISE Multan Result Gazette?

The result gazette is a consolidated document containing examination records for a large number of HSSC Part-II candidates.

Unlike the individual result portal, which normally displays one student’s result at a time, the gazette places multiple candidates’ information into a single PDF.

Depending on the board’s format, a candidate’s entry may show:

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Marks in individual subjects

Total marks

Overall result

Pass or fail status, where applicable

The gazette can be used to check consolidated examination information. Students requiring an official result card or certificate should follow the separate process specified by BISE Multan.

When Will the Multan Board Gazette Be Released?

The BISE Multan Class 12 Result 2026 is scheduled for September 23 at 10:00 AM.

The individual result and consolidated gazette may not necessarily be published at the same time.

Students could therefore access their personal result before the gazette PDF appears online. Anyone waiting for the complete document should check the official BISE Multan website again if it is not immediately available.

High traffic following the result announcement may also cause the website to load slowly.

Where to Find the Official Gazette

Students should obtain the BISE Multan Result Gazette 2026 through the board’s official website.

The relevant PDF may be placed in sections such as:

HSSC Results

Intermediate Results

Result Gazette

Downloads

Examination Results

The file may carry a title such as:

BISE Multan HSSC Part-II Result Gazette 2026

12th Class Result Gazette 2026

Intermediate Result Gazette 2026

HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Gazette

The exact file name and website location may vary when the board publishes the document.

How to Download the Multan Board Gazette

Once the PDF is uploaded, students can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BISE Multan website.

Step 2: Open the HSSC or Intermediate results section.

Step 3: Find the HSSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette.

Step 4: Open the relevant PDF.

Step 5: Click the download option in the browser or PDF viewer.

Step 6: Save the file on your device.

If multiple files are provided, students should select the gazette corresponding to their examination or roll-number range.

How to Search for a Student’s Result

A gazette may contain thousands of candidate records, so scrolling through every page is not necessary.

The PDF search function allows users to locate a particular result quickly.

Search by Roll Number

Using the roll number is generally the most precise method.

On a computer:

Ctrl + F → Enter the roll number → Press Enter

The PDF reader will locate matching entries if the document contains searchable text.

On a smartphone, users can tap the search or magnifying-glass icon and enter the roll number.

Search by Name

Students can also search for their name if the PDF supports text-based searches.

However, identical or similar names may appear several times. Students should therefore verify the father’s name and roll number before confirming the record.

Details to Check in the Gazette

After locating a candidate’s entry, students should review all available information.

Gazette Detail Purpose Student name Confirms the candidate Roll number Identifies the examination record Father’s name Provides additional verification Subject-wise marks Shows individual subject performance Total marks Displays aggregate marks Result status Indicates the overall outcome

Students needing official documentation should use BISE Multan’s prescribed procedure for obtaining result cards and certificates.

Which Areas Come Under BISE Multan?

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan conducts examinations for students across four districts of southern Punjab.

Its jurisdiction includes:

Multan

Vehari

Khanewal

Lodhran

Students from these districts who appeared under BISE Multan can use the board’s official result services.

Online Result or Gazette: Which Should You Use?

The two formats serve different purposes.

The online result portal is convenient for checking an individual candidate’s result.

The gazette PDF contains records for numerous students and can be more useful when several results need to be reviewed together.

Schools, colleges, teachers and parents can use the consolidated document to search multiple candidates without repeatedly entering individual details into the online result system.

Check BISE Multan Result Through SMS

Students who cannot conveniently access the online result portal can use the board’s SMS service.

The BISE Multan SMS result code is 800293.

To check the result, send the candidate’s roll number to 800293 from a mobile phone.

The available result information will then be returned through SMS.

This method can be particularly useful when the online portal is experiencing heavy traffic on result day.

Punjab Board SMS Codes

Board SMS Code BISE Multan 800293 BISE Lahore 800291 BISE Faisalabad 800240 BISE Gujranwala 800299 BISE Rawalpindi 800296 BISE DG Khan 800295 BISE Bahawalpur 800298 BISE Sargodha 800290 BISE Sahiwal 800292

Important Tips for Result Day

Students should keep their roll number ready before the result is announced.

When searching the gazette, the roll number is usually the quickest way to locate an individual record. If a name is used instead, students should cross-check the father’s name and roll number to avoid selecting another candidate with a similar name.

The official BISE Multan website should be used when downloading the gazette or checking result information.

If the consolidated PDF does not appear immediately after the individual results are released, students should check again later because the gazette may be uploaded separately.

Keeping a copy of the result information can also be useful for college or university admissions, academic verification and other educational requirements.