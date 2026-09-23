Punjab plans greater use of AI in legal and regulatory systems

LAHORE – Punjab is exploring artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to modernise its legal and regulatory systems, with officials highlighting their potential to improve access to justice and strengthen legal services.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser on AI and Special Initiatives Ali Dar and a delegation of barristers led by Barrister Karim Ullah Sraw.

The meeting covered legal reforms, professional development, regulatory challenges and human rights-related matters.

Ali Dar said artificial intelligence could assist in areas such as legal research, data analysis and improving the efficiency of legal processes. He added that technology could enhance lawyers’ professional capabilities and support a more effective justice system.

He said Punjab’s regulatory framework would increasingly incorporate modern technologies to respond to changing requirements and emerging challenges.

The adviser also stressed the need for collaboration between legal professionals and technology experts to develop practical solutions for the legal sector.

The discussions come as government institutions increasingly explore digital tools to improve service delivery, regulatory processes, and public access to justice.