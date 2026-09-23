19 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 19 terrorists in separate intelligence-based and clearance operations in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, intelligence agencies reported the presence of multiple hideouts of Indian-sponsored groups in the Shaban area of Quetta district, posing a threat to the local population.

ISPR said security forces launched a clearance operation in Shaban on September 21 to protect residents and eliminate the terrorist threat. During the operation, troops engaged several terrorists and cleared multiple hideouts.

Following intense exchanges of fire, 13 terrorists were killed, while weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the cleared hideouts, according to ISPR.

The military said the clearance operation would continue until the threat in the area is completely neutralised.

In separate intelligence-based operations conducted in Kech and western Quetta districts on September 22 and 23, security forces also engaged terrorists.

ISPR said six terrorists were killed during intense exchanges of fire, while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the sites.

During the operation, Subedar Muhammad Jamil, 39, a resident of Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan district, was martyred while fighting the terrorists, the military’s media wing said.

ISPR said the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue with full force.

The military reiterated that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.