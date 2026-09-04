Lahore Drivers better Watch It as Traffic Police turn up Heat with Fine Targets

LAHORE – Lahore drivers better watch it as traffic police turn up the heat, with Traffic Wardens have been given new fine targets and just 15 days deadlines, while unpaid e-challans are also facing tougher recovery measures.

Lahore motorists could soon find themselves under much closer scrutiny as traffic authorities move to dramatically step up enforcement against rule breakers and unpaid fines.

Reports said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abdul Rahim Shirazi ordered traffic officials to increase the number of challans issued across the metropolis after pointing out that enforcement has fallen compared with last year.

The crackdown is particularly focused on violations involving unlicensed drivers, underage motorists, vehicles without fitness certificates and smoke-emitting vehicles, where the number of challans has reportedly dropped.

Traffic wardens have been handed a 15-day deadline to meet their assigned targets. Those unable to achieve the required figures could face departmental action.

But the tougher approach does not stop at issuing new tickets. Lahore traffic authorities are also looking to squeeze motorists who have left their e-challans unpaid. CTO Shirazi has written to DIG Traffic Punjab and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), proposing that access to certain government services be tied to the clearance of outstanding e-challan dues.

If implemented, the proposal could make unpaid traffic penalties harder to ignore, putting additional pressure on motorists to settle their pending fines.