BankIslami Launches Pakistan’s First Shariah-Compliant Gold-Based Financing Facility

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has launched the country’s first Islamic Gold-Based Financing facility, enabling customers to access Shariah-compliant financing against their gold assets.

The offering is in line with BankIslami’s commitment to expanding access to Islamic financial solutions and enables the Bank’s customers to avail financing of up to PKR 5 million, with flexible tenures of up to four years.

This Gold-Based Financing structure is built on the principles of Musawamah, a Shariah-compliant sale mechanism that provides customers with an asset-backed financing solution, keeping the transaction in line with Islamic banking principles.

With this launch, BankIslami becomes the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Shariah-compliant financing against gold, providing customers with a Riba-free avenue to meet their financial needs through a secure and innovative solution.

The launch further strengthens BankIslami’s growing portfolio of retail financing solutions and reinforces its focus on financial inclusion, customer-centric innovation and making Islamic banking more accessible across Pakistan. This initiative represents another step in the Bank’s continued commitment to Saving Humanity from Riba.