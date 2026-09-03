New York mayor announces one-year AI ban for primary, middle school students

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a one-year ban on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by students in public primary and middle schools, a move that will affect around 600,000 students up to eighth grade.

According to US media reports, the decision is being described as one of the toughest measures taken by a major US school district against students’ use of AI. Under the policy, the use of around 40 AI-powered educational tools by students in public schools will be suspended.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended the decision, saying children need teachers and human interaction to learn and develop effectively. He said students should learn skills alongside their peers, build relationships with teachers and develop the ability to solve difficult problems on their own.

Under the new policy, high school students will be allowed to use AI in specific circumstances and will also receive classes on AI awareness and training. However, the ban on AI chatbots will remain in place across all grade levels.

Teachers will be allowed to use AI for lesson planning and certain administrative tasks, while exemptions will be provided for students with special needs and certain educational programmes.

New York City public schools had previously imposed a temporary ban on ChatGPT in 2022, but the restriction was later lifted.

Under the new decision, authorities will assess the impact of AI in classrooms over the next year and develop recommendations for future policies governing the use of artificial intelligence in education.