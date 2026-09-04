Relief for UK Skilled Workers as New Rules could end Sponsor Dependence

LONDON – For thousands of workers building a life in UK with major change is now on the horizon. New rules could give Skilled Workers more freedom to move beyond their sponsoring employer, offering a potential way out of difficult jobs while strengthening protections against unfair treatment.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect this October and could prove particularly important for migrant workers who face problems with their sponsors, including disputes over pay or working conditions.

Under the changes, eligible Skilled Workers will be able to take up work elsewhere during the remaining validity of their existing visa, subject to the conditions attached to their immigration permission.

UK government’s rules also provide stronger safeguards around issues such as passport confiscation and workers being paid below the required salary, allowing concerns over sponsor conduct to be raised.

UK Skilled Worker visa

Skilled Worker route allows eligible foreign nationals to work in the UK for an approved employer in an eligible occupation. But getting the visa is not simply a matter of securing a job offer. Applicants must meet a number of immigration requirements before permission can be granted.

Requirements to get UK Skilled Worker Visa

Applicants generally need a confirmed job offer from a UK employer that holds a valid Skilled Worker sponsor licence.

The employer provides the worker with a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is required for the visa application.

Eligible occupation

The job must fall within an occupation eligible for the Skilled Worker route, and the applicant must meet the requirements attached to the relevant occupation code.

The job must also be genuine. UK immigration rules state that sponsorship will not be awarded where authorities have reasonable grounds to believe the role does not exist, is a sham or was created mainly to facilitate immigration.

Salary requirement

Salary is another major requirement. Applicants normally need to meet the applicable minimum salary and the going rate for their occupation, with the precise threshold depending on the job and the circumstances of the application.

The UK government notes that different salary rules can apply in cases such as certain healthcare and education roles, jobs on the Immigration Salary List and applicants covered by transitional arrangements.

English language

Applicants generally need to demonstrate English proficiency at B2 level on the CEFR scale in reading, writing, speaking and listening.

Certain applicants can qualify through UK or overseas degrees taught in English, while others may need to pass an approved English-language test. Some people extending an older Skilled Worker permission may be subject to the previous B1 requirement instead.

Documents

Applicants normally need documents including:

A Certificate of Sponsorship reference number

A valid passport or other identity document

Proof of English-language ability

Job title and annual salary

Occupation code

Employer details and sponsor licence number

Depending on the applicant’s circumstances, additional evidence may be required, including proof of funds, tuberculosis test results, criminal-record certificates for certain occupations or an ATAS certificate.

For workers already holding Skilled Worker permission, the biggest development is the prospect of greater freedom to move beyond their existing sponsor during the remaining validity of their visa. That could give migrant workers more leverage when dealing with difficult employment situations and potentially make it easier to leave an unsuitable workplace rather than feeling completely dependent on one sponsor.

The rules are to strengthen protections for workers facing practices such as passport retention or unlawful underpayment.

However, the change should not be interpreted as giving Skilled Workers unrestricted permission to work in any job without immigration conditions. Workers will still need to comply with the conditions attached to their status.

With the new provisions due to come into force on October 8, 2026, Skilled Workers and prospective applicants will be watching closely to see how the changes affect employment mobility and sponsor obligations across the UK.