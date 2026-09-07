Nepra approves uniform electricity network charges across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision to introduce uniform charges for the use of the country’s electricity transmission network.

According to reports, NEPRA has approved uniform Use of System Charges (UoSC) and set variable grid charges for open-access consumers according to different categories.

Under the decision, variable grid charges for consumers participating in the bidding process have been set between Rs6.23 and Rs19.62 per unit. For open-access consumers outside the bidding process, grid charges, including stranded costs, have been fixed between Rs19.17 and Rs32.56 per unit.

NEPRA has also approved uniform transmission losses of 8.04% for the 11kV network and 1.51% for the 132kV network across the country.

According to the decision, fixed grid charges will be collected at Rs1 per kilowatt per month.

The authority said additional charges would apply uniformly to both open-access consumers and regular electricity consumers.

NEPRA has directed the federal government to issue a gazette notification implementing the decision within 30 days.

The regulator has also instructed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to immediately submit their UoSC petitions for the upcoming year.