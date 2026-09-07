‘Sacred Trust must be Upheld’: Pak Air Chief reaffirms Pledge to Defend Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force marked September 7 as Martyrs’ Day across its airbases nationwide, paying tribute to brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the motherland.

A ceremony occured with special prayers and Quran recitation for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, the fallen heroes of the Marka-e-Haq, and all PAF personnel who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties from the creation of Pakistan to the present day.

The central ceremony was held at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, where Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu attended as the chief guest. Paying rich tribute to the fallen heroes, the Air Chief said their supreme sacrifices remain the cornerstone of the Pakistan Air Force’s proud traditions, courage, professional excellence and unwavering commitment to national defence.

Air Chief stressed that the bravery of the nation’s forefathers was not merely a chapter in history but a living legacy that continues to inspire the present generation. “PAF martyrs are an enduring symbol of courage, sacrifice and national resolve,” he said, adding that their legacy serves as a constant reminder that defending the motherland is a sacred trust.

He vowed that the nation’s defenders would continue to uphold this sacred responsibility with steadfastness, determination and an unwavering resolve.

The ceremony also included tribute at the Martyrs’ Memorial, where Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the elevation of the ranks of the PAF martyrs.

The nationwide observance underscored the PAF’s enduring commitment to honouring those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and preserving the legacy of courage and devotion passed down through generations.