Gold Price falls to Rs463,000 Per Tola in Pakistan after Weak Start to Week

Gold prices in Pakistan suffered another sharp setback on September 7, with bullion losing Rs2,400 per tola as falling global bullion rates triggered a fresh decline in the domestic market.

On Monday, gold settled at Rs463,136 per tola, down from the previous session. The price of 10-gram gold fell Rs2,058 to Rs397,064, giving buyers another indication of the continued downward movement in the precious metals market.

Gold/Silver New Rate Gold (per tola) Rs463,136 Gold (10 grams) Rs397,064 Silver (per tola) Rs7,059 International Gold $4,406/oz

The pressure on local prices came as gold also weakened internationally. The global rate dropped $24 to $4,406 per ounce, reflecting the broader retreat in bullion prices.

The latest fall extends a losing streak for gold in Pakistan. On Saturday, the per-tola price had already plunged Rs3,600, settling at Rs465,536.

Silver also joined the downward trend on Monday, with its price falling Rs39 per tola to Rs7,059.