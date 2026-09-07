PTI leader Hammad Azhar sent on 20-day physical remand in May 9 case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has handed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar over to police on a 20-day physical remand in connection with a case related to the May 9 attack on Jinnah House.

ATC Judge Malik Abid Hussain heard the case. During the proceedings, the prosecution told the court that Hammad Azhar had been formally arrested in the Jinnah House attack case.

Azhar’s lawyer argued that his client was in Gujranwala on May 9 and was not present at the site of the incident. He said the court could also verify Azhar’s location through geofencing.

The prosecution, however, maintained that Azhar was nominated in the case and that his physical remand was required for investigation. It said a photogrammetric test had to be conducted and a mobile phone allegedly used to spread unrest had to be recovered.

The prosecution further said social media accounts allegedly used to run a campaign inciting unrest also needed to be recovered.

Azhar’s counsel said his client was willing to undergo the photogrammetric test and provide access to the social media accounts. However, he argued that physical remand could not be granted on the basis of evidence that might emerge in the future.

The lawyer also told the court that Azhar was a former federal minister and said it was distressing to see him brought to court in handcuffs with his face covered.

The ATC judge cautioned authorities against treating anyone in a manner that could make them feel ashamed if they encountered that person again in the future.

Azhar was reportedly arrested from Multan on Wednesday, while Lahore police formally arrested him in the case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Azhar’s mother, Usha Azhar, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking her son’s recovery.

The petition names the Punjab inspector general of police and other officials as respondents. It states that Hammad Azhar remains missing and that police have not officially confirmed his arrest.

His mother has requested the high court to order authorities to recover her son.

According to police sources, several cases have been registered against Azhar in connection with the May 9 incidents and subsequent events. He was wanted by police in Lahore and several other cities.