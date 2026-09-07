NCCIA Jobs 2026: Sub Inspector, ASI, Constable Driver Vacancies – Apply Now

Thousands of hopefuls candiates across Pakistan now have one more shot at landing NCCIA job, as authorities extend the application deadline in a fresh recruitment blitz spanning two major departments.

Islamabad Police Law & Order Division and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCI) shared a sweeping wave of vacancies stretching from BS-5 all the way up to BS-14, and there is a new deadline of September 14, 2026.

NCCIA Jobs

Sub-Inspectors (BS-14)

Technical Assistants (BS-14)

Stenotypists (BS-14)

Upper Division Clerks (BS-11)

Assistant Sub-Inspectors (BS-9)

And for those eyeing entry-level government service, the drive also throws open:

Constables (BS-5)

Constable Drivers (BS-5)

The result is a recruitment net cast far and wide, welcoming everyone from fresh graduates chasing a clerical foothold to tech-savvy candidates ready to take on cybercriminals, right down to applicants seeking a driving or frontline policing role.

For candidates who feared they’d missed their window, the deadline extension is a lifeline, handing eligible men and women extra breathing room to get their paperwork in order and their applications submitted before time runs out.

Apply Online

Interested candidates can apply online through www.npftas.pk, with September 14, 2026 standing as the hard and final cutoff.

Authorities are urging applicants not to leave things to the last minute: review eligibility criteria carefully and double-check application requirements before hitting submit, because with the deadline now final, there won’t be another extension to fall back on.