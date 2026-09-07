Islamabad police, NCCIA jobs 2026 update for applicants

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced an extension in the deadline for applications for jobs in the Islamabad Police and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

He said candidates can now submit their applications for the available positions until September 14, 2026.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the interior minister encouraged young people from across the country to take advantage of the employment opportunities.

Naqvi urged both men and women to come forward and apply for positions in the Islamabad Police and NCCIA, describing the recruitment drive as an opportunity to serve the country.

Officials said candidates from all parts of Pakistan are eligible to participate in the recruitment process, providing young people from different regions with an opportunity to seek government employment.

The recruitment in the Islamabad Police is aimed at filling available positions in the police force, while the NCCIA vacancies offer opportunities for those interested in working in an institution dealing with cybercrime-related matters.

The extension comes amid significant interest among young people in government employment opportunities, giving prospective applicants additional time to submit their applications.