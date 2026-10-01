NDMA Jobs October 2026: Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary & Apply Online

If you are looking for government job in Islamabad, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced recruitment drive for 11 contract-based positions in 2026. The vacancies are available across several functional areas, including IT, multimedia, networking, human resources, administration, logistics, and store management.

The advertised positions range from PPS-04 to PPS-08 equivalent levels, with appointments initially offered for 24 months. Depending on the post, NDMA has specified different educational qualifications, age limits, and experience requirements. The last date to apply is 6 October 2026.

This guide explains the available positions, eligibility requirements, responsibilities, salary structure, application procedure, and important conditions candidates should understand before applying.

NDMA Jobs 2026 – Quick Information

Detail Info Recruiting Organization National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Government Government of Pakistan Administrative Authority Prime Minister’s Office Vacancies 11 Employment Type Contract Initial Contract 24 months Recruitment Basis Open Merit Salary Lump-sum monthly package PPS Equivalent PPS-04 to PPS-08 Location Islamabad Closing Date 06 October 2026

Positions

Position PPS Vacancies Age Deputy Manager (RM&M) 08 1 26–40 Assistant Manager (IT Ops) 07 1 22–30 Store Man 04 1 25–30 Technician-IT (Multimedia Operations) 05 3 25–30 Technician (Voice & NWs) 05 2 25–30 Office Assistant 05 1 22–35 Senior Store Supervisor 06 1 40–50 Deputy Manager (HR) 08 1 30–45

Total vacancies: 11

Detailed Eligibility Guide

Deputy Manager (RM&M) – PPS-08

This is one of the senior-level positions in the recruitment drive, with one vacancy for applicants aged 26 to 40 years.

Candidates may apply with a BS or MS degree in a relevant discipline such as Mass Communication, Media Studies, Media & Communication, International Relations, Public Administration, Social Sciences, or another related field.

The qualification must be from an HEC-recognized university.

Experience requirements are:

BS: Minimum 8 years of relevant experience

MS: Minimum 6 years of relevant experience

Relevant experience for MS candidates includes work involving 3D, immersive technologies, or digital technology development.

The role involves supporting coordination between NDMA and relevant military and government organizations, particularly during emergencies. The officer may also work on information-sharing arrangements, disaster-response coordination, media monitoring, situation reports, media briefs, and dissemination of official information.

Assistant Manager (IT Operations) – PPS-07

NDMA has announced one position for this role. The applicable age range is 22 to 30 years.

Education

Applicants should have a BS or MS in:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Information Technology

Electrical Engineering

The degree must be awarded by an HEC-recognized institution.

Job scope

The selected candidate will support NDMA’s IT operations and technical infrastructure. The work can include desktop support, troubleshooting, system monitoring, and maintaining equipment such as SMD video walls and sound systems.

The position may also involve technical support for NDMA mobile applications and IT requirements during operational activities.

Store Man – PPS-04

Required education

Candidates should have FA or a relevant diploma in areas such as:

Store Management

Store Supervision

Logistics

Supply Chain Management

Main responsibilities

The successful applicant will help maintain records and control of NDMA’s technical and IT-related assets.

Typical responsibilities include maintaining inventory records, tracking equipment, carrying out physical verification, monitoring maintenance schedules, recording warranty information, and preparing stock-related reports.

Technician-IT (Multimedia Operations) – PPS-05

Qualification and experience

A DAE in IT, Multimedia, Computer Science, or a related field is required.

Candidates with around 2–3 years of relevant experience are preferred.

Practical knowledge of the following can be useful:

Audio/visual equipment

SMD video walls

Displays and projectors

Conference systems

Zoom

Microsoft Teams

MS Office

What does this position involve?

The technicians will help operate and maintain multimedia facilities, audiovisual equipment, conferencing systems, projectors, displays, and digital-signage equipment.

They may also be called upon to provide technical support during official meetings, conferences, briefings, events, and emergency operations.

Technician (Voice & Networks) – PPS-05

There are two vacancies for this technical position. The age limit is 25 to 30 years.

Qualification

Applicants should have a DAE in IT, Multimedia, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Around 2–3 years of relevant experience is preferred.

Job duties

The role focuses on technical support for computer systems and communications infrastructure. Responsibilities may include:

Installing and maintaining hardware

Supporting software systems

Network installation and maintenance

Printer and scanner support

Troubleshooting user problems

Resolving voice and networking issues

Office Assistant – PPS-05

NDMA is offering one Office Assistant position for candidates aged 22 to 35 years.

Eligibility

Applicants should have a BA or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Responsibilities

The Office Assistant will provide general administrative and clerical assistance. The work may involve handling files, maintaining records, preparing correspondence, entering data, working with MS Office, coordinating meetings, and organizing documents.

Candidates who are comfortable with routine office administration and documentation may find this role particularly relevant.

Senior Store Supervisor – PPS-06

This position has one vacancy and is intended for candidates aged 40 to 50 years.

Required qualification and experience

Applicants should have:

At least a BA/BSc degree

A minimum of 8 years of experience in store or warehouse management

Experience in a government organization is specified as relevant.

Responsibilities

The Senior Store Supervisor will oversee inventory and warehouse-related activities. Duties include managing the receipt and issue of goods, monitoring stock levels, reconciling inventory, coordinating with procurement, and preparing periodic stock reports.

Deputy Manager (HR) – PPS-08

NDMA has one vacancy for Deputy Manager HR, with an advertised age range of 30 to 45 years.

Educational background

Candidates should have a BS or MS in a relevant field, such as:

Human Resource Management

Information Technology

Business Administration

Public Administration

An equivalent qualification

The qualification should be from an HEC-recognized university or institution.

Experience requirement

BS: At least 6 years of relevant experience

MS: At least 4 years of relevant experience

Responsibilities

The HR manager will support a wide range of personnel functions. These can include recruitment, employee onboarding, maintaining personnel records, developing job descriptions, managing KPIs, performance management, handling service matters, manpower planning, preparing HR correspondence, and supervising HR staff.

The advertised information also indicates that minor relaxation in the age requirement may be considered based on experience.

NDMA Salary

The recruitment advertisement does not specify one fixed rupee salary for each position. Instead, NDMA has stated that successful candidates will receive a lump-sum monthly package. The package will be determined with consideration to the candidate’s domain skills and relevant professional experience.

The vacancies are categorized according to equivalent PPS grades from PPS-04 to PPS-08.

Therefore, applicants should not assume that the PPS equivalent represents a fixed take-home salary unless an official NDMA document specifically provides the amount.

How Long Is the Contract?

The advertised appointment is initially for 24 months. The contract may be extended depending on organizational requirements and applicable terms and conditions. There is also an important service condition: selected candidates are required to complete a minimum of 18 months of service.

How to Apply for NDMA Jobs

One of the most important points in this recruitment is that candidates are required to use both application channels.

Step 1: Prepare and Send the Postal Application

Applicants should prepare the required application and send it to:

PO Box No. 3356, GPO, Islamabad

Make sure the application is dispatched within the prescribed time.

The name of the position applied for should be clearly written on the top-right corner of the envelope.

Step 2: Send the Application by Email

The application must also be sent by email to the following addresses:

consultantprojectdev@ndma.gov.pk

diradmin@ndma.gov.pk

Candidates should check their documents and contact information carefully before sending the email.

What Happens After Applying?

Submission of an application does not automatically guarantee an interview. According to the advertised conditions, NDMA will shortlist eligible candidates, and only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the relevant test and/or interview.

Candidates should therefore keep their original educational and other supporting documents available. The advertisement states that original documents duly attested by HEC are to be presented at the interview. Applicants should also note that TA/DA will not be provided for appearing in the test or interview.