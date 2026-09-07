Servis Shoes Manager arrested in Faisalabad over Defective Footwear Case

FAISALABAD – A branch manager of renowned footwear company Servis Shoes was arrested on the orders of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Fawad Arif.

The manager of the company’s Saleemi Chowk, Chen One Road branch was taken into custody after citizen Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar, alias Buggi, approached the court with a complaint concerning the alleged sale of defective and substandard footwear.

فیصل آباد میں ایڈیشنل ڈسٹرکٹ اینڈ سیشن جج محمد فواد عارف کے حکم پر معروف جوتا ساز کمپنی "سروس شوز" کی سلیمی چوک چین ون روڈ برانچ کے مینجر کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔

شہری محمد شبیر سرور (عرف بگی) کی درخواست پر عدالتی بیلف محمد حسیب نے برانچ مینجر کو گرفتار کر کے عدالت میں پیش کیا۔… pic.twitter.com/0LsWkCztAc — Ather Salem® (@AthSal01) September 7, 2026

Acting on the court’s directions, court bailiff Muhammad Haseeb arrested the branch manager and produced him before the court. According to the court’s decision, the complaint regarding the sale of defective and substandard shoes was found to be valid, following which a decree was issued against the company.

The development has brought renewed attention to consumer rights and the responsibility of major retail brands to ensure that products sold to customers meet required quality standards.

The case shows role of consumer courts in addressing complaints against businesses and seeking accountability when customers allege that products sold to them fail to meet expected quality standards. The case also shows importance of ensuring that retail products meet prescribed quality requirements, particularly when consumers pay for branded goods expecting a certain level of durability and workmanship.

The court’s action is likely to draw further attention to consumer protection and customer rights, as legal forums continue to provide a mechanism for customers to challenge businesses over disputed products and services.

Its a reminder that complaints over defective or substandard products can be pursued through legal channels, while businesses face scrutiny when such complaints are substantiated before the courts.