Transporters increase fares amid rising fuel prices

PESHAWAR – Public and goods transport operators in Peshawar have once again increased fares following a continued rise in petrol and diesel prices.

According to transporters, fares for buses and other vehicles travelling from Peshawar to major cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, have been increased by Rs100 to Rs2,500. Fares for both air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) vehicles have also been revised upward.

Fares for vehicles travelling to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been increased by Rs100 to Rs500, while intra-city transport fares in Peshawar have gone up by 5 to 20 percent.

Cargo transportation rates from Peshawar have also been increased. Transporters have raised charges for trailers, trucks and other heavy vehicles used to book cargo for different cities.

The latest increase in transportation and cargo charges is expected to further add to the financial burden on consumers and contribute to rising inflation.