CDF Munir says peace, prosperity of Balochistan people remain state’s top priority

QUETTA – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Balochistan remain at the heart of the state’s efforts, stressing that a secure and stable environment is essential for the province’s development.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir visited the Quetta Garrison, where he met commanders and commanding officers of field formations.

During the visit, the army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation in Balochistan, operational preparedness and ongoing measures to maintain peace and stability in the province.

The briefing also covered matters related to institutional coordination and cooperation aimed at supporting Balochistan’s socio-economic development.

Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the high professional standards, operational readiness and commitment of the troops. He emphasised the need for sustained and effective coordination among law-enforcement agencies and other state institutions to maintain peace and create a conducive environment for economic activity and development.

He said a stable and secure environment would help promote development projects, expand economic opportunities and contribute to a better future for the people of Balochistan.

The Chief of Defence Forces also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and commended officers and soldiers for their steadfastness, dedication and commitment in the performance of their duties.

Upon his arrival in Quetta, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by the Commander Quetta Corps.