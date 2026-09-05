India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a crucial match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled against the Indian bowling attack and were bowled out for just 55 runs, setting India a target of 56.

India chased down the target, scoring 56 runs for the loss of three wickets to secure a seven-wicket victory. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma contributed 12 runs each.

For Pakistan, Shawaal Zulfiqar was the top scorer with 14 runs, while Muneeba Ali made 13. However, Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to offer much resistance against the Indian bowlers.

Pakistan had opened their Asia Cup campaign with a 35-run victory over Thailand. Their next group-stage match is scheduled against Hong Kong on September 7.

India, meanwhile, had already defeated Thailand and Hong Kong earlier in the tournament.