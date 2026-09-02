Mohsin Naqvi unfazed by criticism after Pakistan’s poor performance

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed disappointment over the national team’s poor performance.

Speaking to private TV channel, Naqvi said he was deeply saddened by the team’s lacklustre performance.

“Whatever was done in England was necessary. There are also other matters besides performance, and we are currently looking into them,” he said.

Naqvi added that it was not the right time for him to discuss matters beyond cricket.

“I have neither feared criticism nor do I fear it. Criticism does not affect me, especially from those who have achieved nothing themselves,” he said.