PAA raises minimum wage for outsourced employees to Rs40,700

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has approved an increase in the minimum wage for its outsourced employees and issued a notification regarding its implementation.

According to the notification, security personnel and other outsourced employees working under the PAA will receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs40,700.

The new minimum wage will take effect from July 1, 2026, and will apply to both existing and extended outsourcing contracts.

The relevant PAA directorate has also been directed to provide a detailed report on the outsourced employees.

According to the notification, all outsourced contractors have been instructed to ensure payment of the revised minimum wage to their employees.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government recently increased the minimum wage by Rs3,700.