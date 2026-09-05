12-year-old boy undergoes successful surgery to remove bullet lodged in heart

KARACHI – A team of specialists at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi successfully removed a bullet lodged in the heart of a 12-year-old boy from Khuzdar, Balochistan, through a complex surgical procedure.

The child was accidentally shot in Khuzdar city and was initially taken to a local hospital. However, due to his critical condition, he was referred to Karachi for further treatment.

The boy was eventually brought to the NICVD Karachi Pediatric Emergency, where emergency echocardiography confirmed the presence of a bullet inside his heart.

Given his critical condition, doctors transferred him to the operating theatre within minutes. The complex surgery lasted around two hours and was performed under the supervision of Professor Sohail Khan Bangash.

According to Professor Sohail Khan Bangash, the child was brought to the hospital in an extremely critical condition, prompting doctors to make an immediate decision to perform emergency surgery.

He said that through coordinated medical efforts, the bullet was successfully removed and the child is now recovering rapidly.