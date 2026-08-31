PCB releases 7 players from Test squad ahead of third England Test

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the release of seven players from the Test squad following the conclusion of the Lord’s Test.

The players released from the squad are Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

They will be replaced by seven players, five of whom are yet to make their Test debuts, while two have previous Test experience.

The replacements include batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, who have played eight and two Tests respectively. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

The other four additions are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jr, wicketkeeper-batter and Player of the Tournament in the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Saad Baig, and all-rounders Mohammad Imran and Razaullah.

All seven players will join the Pakistan squad before the third Test against England.

The PCB has also released Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul from the coaching staff. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take over their respective responsibilities.