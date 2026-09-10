England strengthen grip on Birmingham Test after taking 320-run lead

England strengthened their grip on the Birmingham Test against Pakistan after being bowled out for 453 in their first innings, securing a massive 320-run lead.

England’s total came in response to Pakistan’s first-innings score of just 133.

Harry Brook top-scored for England with 75 runs, while Jamie Smith made 69. Dan Lawrence, Emilio Gay and Ollie Robinson also scored half-centuries.

Pakistan debutant Razaullah was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for the visitors.

Pakistan had earlier been bowled out for 133, with eight batters failing to reach double figures. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, while Mohammad Abbas made 21 and Razaullah contributed 11.

Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck, while Abdullah Shafique made three, Ghazi Ghori four and captain Babar Azam only seven runs. Shan Masood and Imran Randhawa scored five each, while Azaan Owais made nine.

For England, Josh Tong took four wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each.

With England holding a 320-run first-innings lead, Pakistan must erase the deficit and force England to bat again to avoid an innings defeat.