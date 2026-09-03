Babar Azam’s ‘real king’ remark after meeting King Charles goes viral

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has won praise from fans after making an interesting remark about British King Charles following their meeting.

King Charles hosted a special reception for the Pakistan cricket team at Clarence House, where he met the national team’s players and officials. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

During the meeting, King Charles encouraged the Pakistani players. In his conversation with Naqvi, he also appreciated efforts being made to promote peace in Pakistan and stability in the region.

Speaking after the meeting, Babar Azam said with a smile: “It was great to meet the real king today.”

Babar’s witty remark quickly went viral on social media and was widely appreciated by cricket fans.

Fans often refer to Babar Azam as “King Babar”, and his comment after meeting King Charles was seen as a playful reference to the nickname.