Shahid Afridi questions public healthcare, education standards after PIMS tragedy

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the quality of public hospitals and educational institutions, asking why those in power do not send their own children to such facilities if they are genuinely as good as claimed.

In a statement posted on X, Afridi said 14 children had died at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and that an inquiry report into the incident had already been released.

14 newborns lost their lives at PIMS. The inquiry report is out, officials have been suspended and criminal proceedings ordered. But no action can bring those innocent lives back. If government hospitals and schools are truly good enough, why don’t those in power send their own… https://t.co/6toa9Xk7nn — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 30, 2026

He said the relevant officials had been suspended and criminal proceedings had been ordered against them. However, he added that no action could bring the innocent children back.

Afridi further stressed that every Pakistani deserves equal standards of healthcare and education.