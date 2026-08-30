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Shahid Afridi questions public healthcare, education standards after PIMS tragedy

By Web Desk
12:14 am | Aug 31, 2026
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Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the quality of public hospitals and educational institutions, asking why those in power do not send their own children to such facilities if they are genuinely as good as claimed.

In a statement posted on X, Afridi said 14 children had died at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and that an inquiry report into the incident had already been released.

He said the relevant officials had been suspended and criminal proceedings had been ordered against them. However, he added that no action could bring the innocent children back.

Afridi further stressed that every Pakistani deserves equal standards of healthcare and education.

 

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