‘Our Baby is Still Bleeding’: Mandi Bahauddin family fights for Justice after Rape of 9-Month-Old girl

MANDI BAHAUDDIN — A horrific incident has been reported in Mandi Bahauddin, where a nine-month-old baby girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, leaving her critically injured and sparking serious questions over the response of local authorities and the alleged pressure faced by her poor family.

Police registered case after a nine-month-old infant was allegedly sexually assaulted while left alone in a makeshift swing at her home, the family told Daily Pakistan.

The mother, who works cleaning houses, placed the baby in a traditional swing made from her dupatta tied to a charpai before leaving for work. A married man described as an employee linked to the local Chaudhry on whose land the family lives is accused of removing the child from the swing and assaulting her.

The parents say the baby suffered severe bleeding. Blood-stained clothes and an oil bottle recovered from the site are now in police custody. The family further alleges the suspect cleaned blood from his hands on the grass in the surrounding fields.

When the mother returned and found the child’s condition, the family took her first to DHQ Hospital. Staff there declined to admit the infant and referred them to the City Hospital, a government facility. After several hours of waiting with the bleeding child, during which the parents say no doctor was available, they blocked a road in protest.

Local media arrived, police registered the FIR, and officers arranged a medical examination. The parents report that bleeding has continued and that the infant still requires hospital care.

The family lives in extreme poverty on the Chaudhry’s land. All they got is a single charpai under open sky, a basic cooking area using broken tree branches for fuel, and no toilet facilities. Electricity is limited to one bulb and one fan provided by the landlord. The parents claim the Chaudhry protected the accused, dismissed their account, and pressured them to leave the area.

The case drew outrage over repeated failures in providing prompt medical care and protection for vulnerable children.

Authorities said the investigation is under way and they are probing the incident from all angles.